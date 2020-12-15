India's Covid-19 recovery rate crosses 95 pc: Health Ministry

In a significant milestone in its fight against the novel coronavirus, India's recovery rate escalated to 95.12 per cent on Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Tuesday. "A total of 34,477 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases have crossed 94 lakhs (94,22,636). The national Recovery Rate has further escalated to 95.12 per cent. India's recovery rate is one of the highest in the world for countries with a high caseload," the Ministry said in a release.

"A total of 74.24 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 4,610 newly recovered cases. 4,481people recovered in Kerala followed by 2,980 in West Bengal," it stated. According to the Ministry, the daily new cases stand at 22,065 after 161 days. The newly added cases were 22,252 on July 7, 2020.

"With a high number of Covid-19 patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, India's steady trend of registering dipping active cases continues. In another achievement, the active cases have drastically declined below 3.4 lakh. The total positive cases of the country are 3,39,820 and now comprise merely 3.43 per cent of the total cases. The gap between active cases and recovered cases is continuously increasing and stands at 90,82,816," it said. With 354 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll mounted to 1,43,709.

"Maharashtra and Delhi both reported maximum casualties with 60 new deaths. West Bengal follows with 43 daily deaths," Ministry said.