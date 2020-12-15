Maha: Ex-MLA booked for assaulting biker in road rage incident

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against former Maharashtra MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav and a woman for allegedly assaulting an elderly man in a road rage incident in Pune, police said on Tuesday. The alleged incident occurred in Aundh area of the city on Monday evening when the victim was riding a motorcycle and his wife sitting pillion, a senior police officer said.

''While the man was riding a motorcycle, Jadhav, who was sitting in a car with a woman, suddenly opened its door. This obstructed the passage of the motorcycle due to which the woman sitting pillion received injuries,'' he said quoting a complaint filed by the victim's son.

When the man tried to question Jadhav and told him that he is a heart patient, Jadhav and the woman got into a spat and assaulted him by punching him in stomach, he said. The couple is currently admitted in a hospital.

''We have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 307 (attempt to murder). We are questioning Jadhav and the woman. Further investigation is on,'' he said.

Jadhav had represented Kannad constituency in Aurangabad district in the state Assembly as an MLA of the MNS and then of Shiv Sena. He lost the 2019 assembly elections as an Independent..