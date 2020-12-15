Haryana govt to waive off rent of shops located at bus stands
The Haryana government has decided to waive off entire rent of shops located at bus stands of the state roadways, the Directorate of Information, Public Relations said here on Tuesday.ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 15-12-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 17:33 IST
The Haryana government has decided to waive off entire rent of shops located at bus stands of the state roadways, the Directorate of Information, Public Relations said here on Tuesday. The decision has been taken for the period from April 1 to July 31, 2020.
"Haryana Govt has decided to waive off entire rent of shops located at bus stands of Haryana Roadways for the period from April 1 to July 31, 2020. 50 per cent of such shops will also be waived off," the official statement said. According to the state's Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, a proposal in this regard has been approved by state's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- Mool Chand Sharma
- Haryana Govt
- Manohar Lal Khattar
ALSO READ
Hooda hits out at Haryana CM over remarks on use of water cannons against farmers
Congress leader Harish Rawat slams Centre, Haryana govt over handling of farmers' protest
Extending support to protesting farmers, Haryana MLA quits as livestock devp board chairman
Haryana independent MLA Sombir Sangwan withdraws support to BJP-JJP govt over farmers' issue
Farmers’ protest: BJP ally in Haryana suggests giving written assurance on MSP