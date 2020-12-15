Left Menu
Haryana govt to waive off rent of shops located at bus stands

The Haryana government has decided to waive off entire rent of shops located at bus stands of the state roadways, the Directorate of Information, Public Relations said here on Tuesday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 15-12-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 17:33 IST
A bus depot in Panchkula, Haryana. (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The decision has been taken for the period from April 1 to July 31, 2020.

"Haryana Govt has decided to waive off entire rent of shops located at bus stands of Haryana Roadways for the period from April 1 to July 31, 2020. 50 per cent of such shops will also be waived off," the official statement said. According to the state's Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, a proposal in this regard has been approved by state's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (ANI)

