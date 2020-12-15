Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel signals openness to future joint missile defence with Gulf partners

Israel could be open to future cooperation on missile defence with Gulf Arab states that share its concerns over Iran, a senior Israeli official said on Tuesday. Prior to the negotiations that led to the normalisation of relations with the UAE and Bahrain, a senior Israeli official had told Reuters that there would be no coordination on missile defence with Gulf countries.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-12-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 17:47 IST
Israel signals openness to future joint missile defence with Gulf partners
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Israel could be open to future cooperation on missile defence with Gulf Arab states that share its concerns over Iran, a senior Israeli official said on Tuesday. But the official, Moshe Patel, who heads the Israeli Missile Defence Organisation which is part of the Defence Ministry, said it was premature to pursue any such deals, and Washington's approval would be needed if Israeli systems developed with U.S. technology or funding were involved.

"Things can be done, maybe in the future," Patel said when asked during a conference call with reporters if any of the systems might be offered to Israel's new partners in the Gulf or synchronised with comparable systems deployed there. "From an engineering point of view, of course there is a lot of advantage, that information can be shared, like sensors that can be deployed in both countries because we have the same enemies."

The briefing was called to announce what Patel said was the successful testing of a multi-tiered Israeli missile defence system that could hit targets flying at different altitudes, such as cruise missiles or ballistic missiles. Concerns over Iran were a driver of a U.S.-brokered pact on Sept. 15 formalising relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Saudi Arabia encouraged the rapprochement, while holding off on having bilateral ties with Israel for now.

With U.S. backing, Israel has over the last decade developed a multi-layer air shield made up of the Arrow ballistic missile interceptor, the mid-altitude David's Sling interceptor and Iron Dome, which shoots down short-range rockets and mortar shells. Prior to the negotiations that led to the normalisation of relations with the UAE and Bahrain, a senior Israeli official had told Reuters that there would be no coordination on missile defence with Gulf countries. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Timothy Heritage)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win it no matter what, say farmer leaders at press conference at Singhu Border.

The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win it no matter what, say farmer leaders at press conference at Singhu Border....

Somalia cuts ties with Kenya, shots fired at Mogadishu protests

Somalia severed diplomatic relations with neighbouring Kenya on Tuesday, accusing it of meddling in politics as protests and gunfire erupted in the capital Mogadishu over delayed elections. The dispute could undermine cooperation in the fig...

No coercive action against ARG employees, police to Bombay HC

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday assured the Bombay High Court that no coercive action will be taken till December 16 against officials and employees of ARG Outlier Media, which operates Republic TV, who have been named in the chargesheet in th...

Vaccinations under way, U.S. turns to educating skeptics, economic aid

The United States extended its rollout of the first authorized COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, inoculating healthcare workers with an eye toward convincing skeptical Americans to get their shots and contain a pandemic that has killed more than...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020