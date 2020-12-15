Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata inaugurates med college campus, new police battalion in Coochbehar

Banerjee, on the occasion, also inaugurated through remote control a new battalion of the West Bengal Police, headquartered at Mekhliganj here.Local Rajbangshi population had long been requesting the government to set up Narayani battalion in the district, the chief minister said.

PTI | Coochbehar | Updated: 15-12-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 17:55 IST
Mamata inaugurates med college campus, new police battalion in Coochbehar

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday inaugurated the campus of a newly built medical college and hospital here, and said the facility meets a long-term demand of the locals. Work for setting up Maharaja Dipendra Narayan Medical College and Hospital had commenced in February 2019 on a 25- acre land, Banerjee said.

The college, built by the TMC government at a cost of Rs 250 crore, can admit up to 100 students, who would go on to become doctors and serve the state, she said. The CM hailed the role played by junior doctors over the past nine months in tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

''Junior doctors, as COVID warriors, are working hands-on to help patients. They are doing a wonderful job risking their own health,'' she said. Banerjee, on the occasion, also inaugurated through remote control a new battalion of the West Bengal Police, headquartered at Mekhliganj here.

Local Rajbangshi population had long been requesting the government to set up 'Narayani' battalion in the district, the chief minister said. ''Two more contingents -- Gorkha battalion to be headquartered in Naxalbari of Darjeeling district and Jangalmahal batallion based in Jhargram - will be set up soon. At least 3,500 personnel will be recruited for the new squads,'' the CM stated.

The feisty TMC boss further launched two fire service stations via remote control -- one at Jaigaon in Alipurduar district along the West Bengal-Bhutan border, and another at Dabgram in Jalpaiguri district..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win it no matter what, say farmer leaders at press conference at Singhu Border.

The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win it no matter what, say farmer leaders at press conference at Singhu Border....

Somalia cuts ties with Kenya, shots fired at Mogadishu protests

Somalia severed diplomatic relations with neighbouring Kenya on Tuesday, accusing it of meddling in politics as protests and gunfire erupted in the capital Mogadishu over delayed elections. The dispute could undermine cooperation in the fig...

No coercive action against ARG employees, police to Bombay HC

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday assured the Bombay High Court that no coercive action will be taken till December 16 against officials and employees of ARG Outlier Media, which operates Republic TV, who have been named in the chargesheet in th...

Vaccinations under way, U.S. turns to educating skeptics, economic aid

The United States extended its rollout of the first authorized COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, inoculating healthcare workers with an eye toward convincing skeptical Americans to get their shots and contain a pandemic that has killed more than...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020