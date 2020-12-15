UP: 3 revenue officials suspended for laxity

UP: 3 revenue officials suspended for laxityPTI | Ballia | Updated: 15-12-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 18:00 IST
Three revenue employees were suspended on Tuesday by the Ballia district magistrate for alleged laxity in discharging their duties
District Magistrate Shrihari Pratap Shahi suspended Harendra Singh, Rajkumar Shrivastava and Lallan Ram when he found them to be lax during a ''Jan Sunvai'' (public hearing) here
During the hearing, the DM reviewed the cases related to transfer of properties on basis to legal heirs and found these employees lax in performing their duties.
