Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: 3 revenue officials suspended for laxity

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 15-12-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 18:00 IST
UP: 3 revenue officials suspended for laxity

Three revenue employees were suspended on Tuesday by the Ballia district magistrate for alleged laxity in discharging their duties

District Magistrate Shrihari Pratap Shahi suspended Harendra Singh, Rajkumar Shrivastava and Lallan Ram when he found them to be lax during a ''Jan Sunvai'' (public hearing) here

During the hearing, the DM reviewed the cases related to transfer of properties on basis to legal heirs and found these employees lax in performing their duties.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1,617 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi take infection tally to over 6.1 lakh; death toll reaches 10,115 with 41 more fatalities: Authorities.

1,617 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi take infection tally to over 6.1 lakh death toll reaches 10,115 with 41 more fatalities Authorities....

Bajaj Finance's market capitalisation crosses Rs 3 lakh cr mark

The market valuation of Bajaj Finance Limited has crossed Rs 3 lakh crore mark, helped by rise in its share price. At close of trade on Tuesday, the companys market valuation was at Rs 3,09,009.80 crore on the BSE.Shares of Bajaj Finance ro...

Kerala govt to move Supreme Court against farm laws soon

Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar said that the state government will approach the Supreme Court against the farm laws as soon as possible. He told ANI that the government is trying to utilise the provision of 304B of the Constitut...

Rallying-WRC cancels February's Rally Sweden due to COVID-19

The second round of the 2021 World Rally Championship WRC in Sweden, which was scheduled for Feb. 11-14, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WRC announced on Tuesday. Rally CEO Glenn Olsson said that due to the increasing numbe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020