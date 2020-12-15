UP: 3 revenue officials suspended for laxity

Three revenue employees were suspended on Tuesday by the Ballia district magistrate for alleged laxity in discharging their duties

District Magistrate Shrihari Pratap Shahi suspended Harendra Singh, Rajkumar Shrivastava and Lallan Ram when he found them to be lax during a ''Jan Sunvai'' (public hearing) here

During the hearing, the DM reviewed the cases related to transfer of properties on basis to legal heirs and found these employees lax in performing their duties.