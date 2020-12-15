Germany's EU ambassador says UK trade deal possible by end-week

Germany's EU ambassador says UK trade deal possible by end-weekReuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-12-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 18:52 IST
There is still a chance for a new UK trade deal to come together by the end of the week, Germany's ambassador to the European Union said on Tuesday.
"It's not over yet. There are still a few days ahead of us," Michael Clauss told a panel discussion held by a Brussels think-tank. "There is still a chance for a deal by the end of the week."
- READ MORE ON:
- Michael Clauss