CBI takes over rape-murder case of Bhopal girl; aunt's involvement under scanner

The CBI has taken over the investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl by two men in Bhopal in 2019, and her 16-year-old aunt's role in the case is under the scanner, officials said on Tuesday. The agency is handling the case following a recommendation of the Madhya Pradesh government on October 23.

The 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by Avinash Sahu and Justin Raj at a tourist spot in the Madhya Pradesh capital. Local Police suspect that the girl's aunt, who is 16 years old, knew the accused and was involved in abetment of the crime.

The incident took place on April 30, 2019, at the Manuabhan Tekri under the Koh-e-Fiza police station area. The victim was visiting a temple with her aunt when the accused approached her, police had said.

The aunt had lodged an FIR, in which she said that she had gone to the temple, Manuabhan Tekri, which is a tourist spot, with her friend Avinash and her niece. She has claimed that she had gone to take water with her friend but could not find her niece after returning.

The men took the girl to a secluded spot and raped her. She was bludgeoned to death, police had said, adding that her aunt was not around when she was taken away by the duo. The following day, the victim's family filed a complaint with the police, and both the men, who lived in the same neighbourhood as the girl, and her aunt were arrested.

The accused had used stones to kill her, police had said. According to procedure, the CBI has taken over the FIR and re-registered it against Sahu and Raj, naming them as the main accused.

The agency will look into the larger conspiracy in the rape and murder case..