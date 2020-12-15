Left Menu
Swedbank says money laundering probe by U.S authorities already known

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 15-12-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 20:46 IST
Sweden's Swedbank said on Tuesday it had already disclosed it was under investigation by U.S authorities after media reports said the lender was being probed by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Justice Department.

"We have previously communicated...that U.S authorities continue to investigate Swedbank's historic work against money-laundering," spokeswoman Unni Jerndal said.

"On the other hand, we can't, for legal reasons, say which U.S authorities are investigating us," she added.

