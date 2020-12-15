Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala CM's additional secretary CM Raveendran seeks HC stay on ED summons in gold smuggling case

Kerala Chief Minister's additional private secretary C M Raveendran on Tuesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking a stay on the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to him in the PMLA case in connection with the Kerala Gold Smuggling case. He approached the court after the ED summoned him to its Kochi office on December 17.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 15-12-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 20:59 IST
Kerala CM's additional secretary CM Raveendran seeks HC stay on ED summons in gold smuggling case
Kerala CM's Additional Private Secretary CM Raveendran (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister's additional private secretary C M Raveendran on Tuesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking a stay on the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to him in the PMLA case in connection with the Kerala Gold Smuggling case. He approached the court after the ED summoned him to its Kochi office on December 17. The petition, which he submitted today before the High Court stated that "the petitioner has not fully recovered from his illness and that he reasonably apprehends that he would be detained by ED for long hours which he would not be able to endure."

Apart from the stay, he also sought the court to issue an order or a direction to the ED to permit the petitioner to have the presence of a legal practitioner of his choice during his appearance. He also sought to issue any appropriate writ, order, or direction to ED to restrain from detaining the petitioner at the ED beyond a reasonable time deemed fit by this court, the petition sought.

"The petitioner also apprehends that he would be coerced and compelled to make statements which are untrue and against his will," it said. This is the fourth time ED has summoned Raveendran in the case. He didn't appear for the last three times citing his hospitalisation. The ED issued two summons each in November and this month. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Majority of small U.S. businesses see worst coronavirus impact still ahead -poll

Most small business owners in the United States believe the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is still ahead of them, with half saying their operations would permanently close within a year unless the business environment improves, the U.S....

U.S. Senate leader McConnell acknowledges Biden winner of U.S. presidency

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, on Tuesday congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their Nov. 3 election victories, ending his long silence on the outcome of th...

Soccer-Feyenoord confirm Slot appointment for next season

Dutch side Feyenoord have appointed former AZ Alkmaar coach Arne Slot to take over from Dick Advocaat next season, finally confirming the widely expected move on Tuesday. Slot was sacked by Alkmaar earlier this month when he was linked in t...

EXPLAINER-Tough EU tech rules: here's the what, why and what comes next

The European Commission announced draft rules on Tuesday to rein in tech giants such as Alphabets Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon, the most significant among a raft of measures taken by regulators worldwide.Here is what European Union re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020