Maha: Ex-MLA held for assaulting biker in road rage incident

Former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav was arrested on Tuesday night on the charge of attempt to murder after he and a woman allegedly assaulted a 55-year-old man in a road rage incident here in Maharashtra, police said. The alleged incident occurred in Aundh area of the city on Monday evening when the victim was riding a motorcycle and his wife sitting pillion, a senior police officer said.

''While the man was riding a motorcycle, Jadhav, who was sitting in a car with a woman, suddenly opened its door. This obstructed the passage of the motorcycle due to which the woman sitting pillion received injuries,'' he said quoting a complaint filed by the victim's son.

When the man tried to question Jadhav (43) and told him that he is a heart patient, Jadhav and the woman got into a spat and assaulted him by punching him in stomach, he said. The couple is currently admitted in a hospital.

''We have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 307 (attempt to murder),'' he said, adding that Jadhav was arrested late evening. Jadhav had represented Kannad constituency in Aurangabad district in the state Assembly as an MLA of the MNS and then of Shiv Sena. He lost the 2019 assembly elections as an Independent.