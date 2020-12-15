Ukraine parliament approves 2021 budget

The Ukrainian parliament approved the 2021 budget with a deficit of 5.5% of gross domestic product, the speaker said in a televised session on Tuesday.

The government had agreed the latest budget draft with the International Monetary Fund, the finance ministry said earlier, paving the way for talks with an IMF mission on securing another tranche under a $5 billion loan programme.

