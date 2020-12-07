Ukrainian police detain 25 people in Dnipropetrovsk region for carrying weapons

Kiev [Ukraine], December 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The Ukrainian law enforcement officers have arrested 25 people as part of a case related to illegal possession of weapons in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, the provincial police said on Sunday in a press release. "During a police special operation, a criminal group was detained, whose activities are related to drug trafficking. The police stopped a convoy of cars that were moving towards the city of Novomoskovsk. There were about 25 men and women in seven cars, who, according to operational information, were preparing to commit a crime on the territory of one of the cities of the Dnipropetrovsk region," the police said.

The law enforcement agency added that hunting rifles and a carbine were found in the cars, and searches are still ongoing. The police opened a criminal case for illegal possession of weapons, which envisions a maximum penalty of seven years in prison. (ANI/Sputnik)

