Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukrainian police detain 25 people in Dnipropetrovsk region for carrying weapons

The Ukrainian law enforcement officers have arrested 25 people as part of a case related to illegal possession of weapons in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, the provincial police said on Sunday in a press release.

ANI | Kiev | Updated: 07-12-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 08:41 IST
Ukrainian police detain 25 people in Dnipropetrovsk region for carrying weapons
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kiev [Ukraine], December 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The Ukrainian law enforcement officers have arrested 25 people as part of a case related to illegal possession of weapons in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, the provincial police said on Sunday in a press release. "During a police special operation, a criminal group was detained, whose activities are related to drug trafficking. The police stopped a convoy of cars that were moving towards the city of Novomoskovsk. There were about 25 men and women in seven cars, who, according to operational information, were preparing to commit a crime on the territory of one of the cities of the Dnipropetrovsk region," the police said.

The law enforcement agency added that hunting rifles and a carbine were found in the cars, and searches are still ongoing. The police opened a criminal case for illegal possession of weapons, which envisions a maximum penalty of seven years in prison. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read: Ukrainian volunteers step in to battle oxygen shortage in hospitals

TRENDING

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Business schedule for Monday, Dec 7

DELHI FICCI virtual press conference on Growth Prospects Budget Recommendations 1300 hrsMUMBAI Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council press conference on budget expectations 1200 hrs....

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs in opening session

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 150 points and Nifty crossed the 13,300 level to touch their fresh lifetime peaks in early trade on Monday tracking gains in index majors ICICI Bank, ITC and HUL amid persistent foreign fund inflow. After...

ISL 7: We have the confidence that we will perform well, says Kerela coach Kibu Vicuna

After coming up short against FC Goa in the Indian Super League ISL on Sunday, Kerela Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna said that the side has the confidence of performing well in the tournament going ahead this season. Kerela Blasters suffered a ...

New PCPIR policy moots central funding for infrastructure By Surya Desaraju

The failed PCPIR policy 2007, is being completely overhauled, now making the Centre the main driver to develop India as a global hub for petroleum, chemicals and petrochemicals processing and manufacturing by attracting an investment of Rs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020