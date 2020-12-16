Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allahabad HC turns down bail plea of Amrapali group's director, auditor

Sharma has been in jail for allegedly committing serious offences under the Money Laundering Act. Amrapali group is accused of siphoning off around Rs 6,000 crores of homebuyers money by conniving with the officials of Noida and Greater Noida authorities.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-12-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 00:14 IST
Allahabad HC turns down bail plea of Amrapali group's director, auditor

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has turned down the bail plea of Amrapali Group's managing director Anil Kumar Sharma and its statutory auditor Anil Mittal in connection with a multi-crore scam. Passing the order, justice Dinesh Kumar Singh said, ''Money laundering is a serious economic offence and a serious threat to the nation's economy and national interest and these offences are committed with cool calculation with the motive of personal gain regardless of the consequences on the society.'' The order was passed on December 9 and uploaded on Tuesday.

''Considering the order of July 23, 2019 passed by the Supreme Court, in which involvement of the accused, Sharma, in the offence was meticulously flagged, his conduct before the Supreme Court and the fact that the investigation is still on and money trail has to be completely unearthed, it would not be appropriate to enlarge the accused on bail,'' the court said. Sharma has been in jail for allegedly committing serious offences under the Money Laundering Act. Amrapali group is accused of siphoning off around Rs 6,000 crores of homebuyers' money by conniving with the officials of Noida and Greater Noida authorities.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

McConnell urged Republican senators not to object when Congress ratifies presidential votes

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and his top deputies pressed other Senate Republicans on Tuesday not to join in with any House Republicans who may object to the presidential election results when Congress meets on Jan. 6 to ra...

Northern Ireland hospital treating patients in parked ambulances

Coronavirus patients were being treated in the back of ambulances in a Northern Ireland hospital car park on Tuesday, a health official said, a day after a warning that COVID-19 was putting healthcare under unbearable pressures. The British...

Like son, like father: Alberta dad gets tattoo to match son's birthmark

A Canadian father endured painful hours under a tattoo needle to help his self-conscious son accept a birthmark on his torso. Edmonton-based Derek Prue Sr was inspired to get inked after noticing his son did not want to take off his shirt w...

Mnuchin to join by phone as top U.S. congressional leaders meet on COVID-19; McConnell vows agreement

Top U.S. congressional leaders are meeting at 4 p.m. 2100 GMT Tuesday as they seek to finalize a massive government funding bill and end a standoff on coronavirus relief, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin joining by telephone, Pelosis ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020