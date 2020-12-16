Left Menu
AP CM meets Jal Shakti Minister; discusses Polavaram project

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday called on Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and demanded early release of funds to the tune of Rs 55,656 crore for the Polavaram project. Besides the pending dues of the Polavaram project, the state chief minister also discussed inter-state river water issues.

AP CM meets Jal Shakti Minister; discusses Polavaram project
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday called on Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and demanded early release of funds to the tune of Rs 55,656 crore for the Polavaram project

Besides the pending dues of the Polavaram project, the state chief minister also discussed inter-state river water issues. The CM, in a memorandum submitted to the central minister, sought approval for release of Rs 55,656 crore funds as per the second revised cost estimate at the 2017-18 price index level, according to official sources. Reddy also informed in the meeting that about Rs 1,779 crore is still pending towards reimbursement of Polavaram works along with the December 2018 bills. ''Any delay will further escalate the cost and the national project,'' he added. The number of families to be evacuated has risen considerably in 2017-18 as compared to 2005-06 from 44,574 to 1,06,006, by which the land acquisition relief and rehabilitation cost has increased, he added. On December 15, the chief minister had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested his intervention in addressing issues pertaining to the Polavaram project. He had also sought early release of flood relief funds and requested that a central team assess the impact of cyclone Nivar in the state.

