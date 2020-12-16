No major intrusion, confrontation in Eastern Command since friction in Ladakh, says GOC Eastern Command

Left Menu
On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Eastern Command Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan on Wednesday said there has been no major intrusion or confrontation in the Eastern Command area since friction in Ladakh.

On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Eastern Command Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan on Wednesday said there has been no major intrusion or confrontation in the Eastern Command area since friction in Ladakh. "Since the clash with China in Ladakh, there has been no major intrusion or confrontation in the Eastern Command area. Post-Galwan incident mutual trust on LAC between us and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China has evaporated and will take time to stabilise," Lieutenant General Chauhan said at an event organised on the occasion of Vijay Diwas at Fort William, Eastern Army Command Headquarters in Kolkata.

The Chinese and Indian troops are engaged in a stand-off since early May along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The situation along the LAC deteriorated in June following the Galwan Valley clash in which both sides suffered casualties.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the violent face-off on June 15-16. It happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India's triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.

In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army. After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops surrendered. (ANI)

