SC dismisses plea seeking to set aside Allahabad HC order over religious conversions for marriages

Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking to set aside an Allahabad High Court order, which held that conversions just for the sake of marriage are invalid.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 15:07 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking to set aside an Allahabad High Court order, which held that conversions just for the sake of marriage are invalid. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde while dismissing the plea said, "We see no reason to interfere (with Allahabad High Court order), dismiss."

The PIL said if the court does not allow a person to freely choose his religion, it amounts to a violation of his or her fundamental right as guaranteed under the Constitution of India. It also sought direction for providing immediate police protection to the couple whose petition was dismissed by the high court.

The plea was filed by advocate Aldanish Rein against the High Court order declining to provide police protection to the married couple where a Muslim woman converted to Hinduism and married a Hindu man. The High Court had on September 23 dismissed the plea by the couple seeking direction to police and the woman's father not to disturb their marriage and had said conversion just for the sake of marriage is not valid. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

