Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus vaccination in UP: Leaves of all health officials cancelled for Dec, Jan

The Health and Family Welfare Department of Uttar Pradesh has cancelled all leaves of officers and employees of the Directorate General, in view of proposed Covid-19 vaccination in the months of December 2020 and January 2021.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-12-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 15:42 IST
Coronavirus vaccination in UP: Leaves of all health officials cancelled for Dec, Jan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Health and Family Welfare Department of Uttar Pradesh has cancelled all leaves of officers and employees of the Directorate General, in view of proposed Covid-19 vaccination in the months of December 2020 and January 2021. A departmental notice dated December 15, 2020, stated that the cooperation of officers and employees of the Directorate General will be needed during the proposed coronavirus vaccination.

"Everyone working under the health and family welfare department are aware of the fact that Covid-19 pandemic is still affecting the lives of people across the globe and norms, guidelines are being followed to prevent its spread. In this row, Covid-19 vaccination in the months of December 2020 and January 2021 during which cooperation of every official and employee is needed," the notice said. "Hence, it has been decided after deliberations that the leaves which were taken by the officers and employees of the Directorate General, including contract workers and daily wage workers are being cancelled," it added.

On December 11, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that while a vaccine against Covid-19 was just about a month away, the infectious virus had already been contained in the state. He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 'Healthy Eastern Uttar Pradesh' drive at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur, where he was the chief guest. As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 18,382 active Covid-19 cases in the Uttar Pradesh, 5,41,579 recoveries and the death toll stands at 8,103. (ANI)

Also Read: Yogi Adityanath pays floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Citing Brexit, Norway PM says country should not seek new deal with EU

Norway should not try to renegotiate the terms of its membership of the European single market as some opposition parties argue, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Wednesday, citing Britains difficulties in negotiating its departure from t...

Afghan-Taliban delegation arrives in Pakistan to push forward peace process

A high-level Afghan-Taliban delegation arrived here on Wednesday to hold talks with the top Pakistani leadership as part of efforts to push forward the reconciliation process, amid growing incidents of violence in Afghanistan The Taliban Po...

Delhi aggressively tackling COVID; positivity rate lowest since May: Jain

Delhi is aggressively tackling the COVID-19 situation and not only has the positivity rate dipped to below two per cent, it is also the lowest figure since May, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday. Interacting with reporters, h...

UK still plans to ease restrictions on holiday gatherings

Britains easing of restrictions for family gatherings over Christmas looks like its still on despite a sharp spike in new coronavirus infections in the last few weeks thats raised fears of a new wave of infections and deaths in the new year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020