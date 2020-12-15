Left Menu
Yogi Adityanath pays floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 70th death anniversary, in Hazratganj in Lucknow, on Tuesday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-12-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 11:57 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 70th death anniversary, in Hazratganj in Lucknow, on Tuesday. While addressing the gathering, Chief Minister said, "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India has helped the country stay united. His contribution to our country remains very valuable."

"I extend my tribute to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Patel ji on his death anniversary. Your life journey continues to inspire us and drive us forward to achieve the motto of Ek Bharat-Shreshth Bharat," the Chief Minister tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi). Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the 'Iron Man of India' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 70th death anniversary.

The Prime Minister said that the path shown by Sardar Patel will always inspire to protect the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of India. "Tribute to Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who laid the foundation of a strong and prosperous India on his death anniversary. The path shown by him will always inspire us to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country," the Prime Minister tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Born on October 31, 1875, Sardar Patel, who is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India, passed away on December 15, 1950.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

