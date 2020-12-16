Left Menu
Development News Edition

Groom stabbed to death for not providing more liquor to friends to enjoy wedding celebrations

This triggered arguments resulting in one of his friends stabbing him in a fit of rage, said police, adding the victim was rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.The main accused Ramkhiladi was arrested on Tuesday, Circle Officer Naresh Singh said on Wednesday.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:15 IST
Groom stabbed to death for not providing more liquor to friends to enjoy wedding celebrations

In a shocking incident, a groom was stabbed to death barely hours after his marriage by some of his friends in a village near here because he refused to provide them more liquor to enjoy the celebrations. Police said the incident took place on Monday night in Palimukim Pur village when the 28-year-old Bablu went to meet his friends soon after his marriage.

His friends, already in an inebriated state, demanded more liquor from him, but the victim expressed his inability to arrange it saying that they already have enough of it, police said. This triggered arguments resulting in one of his friends stabbing him in a fit of rage, said police, adding the victim was rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The main accused Ramkhiladi was arrested on Tuesday, Circle Officer Naresh Singh said on Wednesday. Five other accused are yet to be arrested as they are absconding, Singh said, adding they too would be nabbed soon.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Citing Brexit, Norway PM says country should not seek new deal with EU

Norway should not try to renegotiate the terms of its membership of the European single market as some opposition parties argue, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Wednesday, citing Britains difficulties in negotiating its departure from t...

Afghan-Taliban delegation arrives in Pakistan to push forward peace process

A high-level Afghan-Taliban delegation arrived here on Wednesday to hold talks with the top Pakistani leadership as part of efforts to push forward the reconciliation process, amid growing incidents of violence in Afghanistan The Taliban Po...

Delhi aggressively tackling COVID; positivity rate lowest since May: Jain

Delhi is aggressively tackling the COVID-19 situation and not only has the positivity rate dipped to below two per cent, it is also the lowest figure since May, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday. Interacting with reporters, h...

UK still plans to ease restrictions on holiday gatherings

Britains easing of restrictions for family gatherings over Christmas looks like its still on despite a sharp spike in new coronavirus infections in the last few weeks thats raised fears of a new wave of infections and deaths in the new year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020