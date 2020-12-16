Left Menu
Irish annual house price deflation eases in October

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:50 IST
Annual deflation in Irish residential property prices eased to 0.4% in October from 0.8% the previous month, Central Statistics Office data showed on Wednesday.

The annual fall seen in October was the fourth in a row. Prices declined for the first time in seven years in July in the wake of the COVID-19 disruption.

Also Read: Irish PM hopeful Brexit deal can be done this week - report

