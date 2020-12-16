Left Menu
J&K launches portal for online registrations for certified pharmacists

As many as three candidates who had uploaded their documents on the portal were handed over certificates as Registered Pharmacist by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo, an official spokesman said.The Financial Commissioner, while appreciating functioning of Pharmacy Council of Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir, expressed hope that all stakeholders will get immensely benefitted by this initiative.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-12-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 19:22 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday launched a portal for online registration of certified pharmacists. As many as three candidates who had uploaded their documents on the portal were handed over certificates as Registered Pharmacist by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo, an official spokesman said.

The Financial Commissioner, while appreciating functioning of Pharmacy Council of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, expressed hope that all stakeholders will get immensely benefitted by this initiative. Dulloo, who led the department during the coronavirus outbreak, said that pharmacists play a pivotal role in the healthcare system and their contribution is critical towards mitigating sufferings of ailing masses.

He expressed hope that the Pharmacy Council shall strive hard to ensure that the practice and profession of Pharmacy in the Union Territory of J&K is regulated in an efficient manner and this body continues to uphold the sanctity of moral ethics, code and conduct among Pharmacy professionals. He appreciated the Jammu & Kashmir Pharmacy Council for eliminating physical interface in various services offered by it. He said that a transparent, accountable and time-bound system is always required to address the problems being faced by candidates aspiring to acquire grant and renewal of their Pharmacist Registration certificates. Dulloo said in the past applicants had to run from pillar to post to get their bonafide claims settled. He also lauded the central government for considering a one-time exemption of considering all those Registered Pharmacists who were registered under the repealed State Law, i.e J&K Pharmacy Act, Samvat, 2011 (1955 A.D) by incorporating a provision 32C in the Pharmacy Act, 1948. Dulloo said that the candidates pursuing profession and practice of Pharmacy in the UT of J&K have been enabled and motivated to join the national main stream in all aspects governing the field.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

