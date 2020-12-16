Runaway murder case accused held

A 40-year-old criminal, who was wanted in a murder case in Rajasthan,, was arrested from Dahisar checkpost here, a Mumbai crime branch official said on Wednesday. The accused, who runs a canteen at the state-run hospital in Chittorgarh, had allegedly killed a staff member for demanding a leave from work, he said.

Rajasthan Police had declared a reward of Rs 2,000 on the absconding accused, who was arrested here on Tuesday evening, he said. The accused had visited Mumbai in 2003-04 to try his luck in the film industry, he said.