Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amarinder, Khattar condole death of Sikh preacher near Singhu border

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday termed the death of Sikh preacher Sant Ram Singh, who was supporting the farmers protest and allegedly committed suicide near the Singhu border, an irreparable loss. His Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh also expressed grief over the death of the 65-year-old preacher.Police said Sant Ram Singh allegedly died by suicide near the Singhu border on Wednesday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-12-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 13:53 IST
Amarinder, Khattar condole death of Sikh preacher near Singhu border

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday termed the death of Sikh preacher Sant Ram Singh, who was supporting the farmers' protest and allegedly committed suicide near the Singhu border, ''an irreparable loss''. His Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh also expressed grief over the death of the 65-year-old preacher.

Police said Sant Ram Singh allegedly died by suicide near the Singhu border on Wednesday. A handwritten note in Punjabi, purportedly left behind by the deceased, says he was unable to bear the ''pain of farmers''. The note is being verified by the police. An official of the Sonipat police said they had received a call that Sant Ram Singh (65), who hailed from Singhra village in Nissing area of Karnal district, allegedly shot himself.

He was rushed to a hospital in Panipat where doctors declared him brought dead. Khattar said Sant Ram Singh's death ''is an irreparable loss for the Sant Samaj, the country and the state''.

The Haryana chief minister added that the demise was also an ''irreparable loss'' to him. ''This is a moment of great sorrow,'' he said in a tweet. Khattar said the real tribute to Singh would be to walk the path of human welfare shown by him.

Amarinder Singh too said he was saddened on learning about the preacher's death. ''Extremely shocked and saddened on learning the tragic news of Sant Ram Singh ji of Nanaksar Singhra wale from Karnal ending his life at Singhu Border in protest against the Centre's Farm Laws. My prayers are with his family and supporters in this time of grief,'' he said in a tweet.

Sant Ram Singh's body was on Wednesday night taken to the Nanaksar Gurdwara in Singhra village in Karnal, where a large number of his followers had gathered. Many recalled that he had dedicated his life in service of humanity and also used to organise 'satsangs' (prayer meetings) and 'langars' (community kitchen) for thousands of people.

Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Gurnam Singh on Thursday said Sant Ram Singh was a noble soul who dedicated his life to humanity's service. ''Being a pious soul, he was deeply hurt on seeing the pain and sufferings of thousands of farmers, many among them old and women too, out there on roads during cold wintry days and nights for past several days seeking repeal of anti-farmer laws,'' he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on Wednesday said the Modi government should quit its ''stubbornness'' and withdraw the new farm laws that the farmers are protesting. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said he was anguished to hear that the cleric allegedly committed suicide.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other states have been protesting near Delhi's borders for over three weeks, demanding that the Centre's new farm laws be repealed. PTI SUN VSD IJT.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya: Five-year high export earning may emerge as economic rebound

The export earnings in Kenya for 10 months to October are expected to emerge as a rebound for economic growth in the second half of the country, according to a report by Business Daily.The growth has been a continuous resilience against COV...

Bulgaria to keep restaurants, shopping malls closed until end-January

Bulgaria will keep secondary schools, shopping malls, restaurants, cafes and gyms closed until the end of January to contain coronavirus infections that have strained the poorly funded healthcare system, the government said on Thursday.The ...

India reach to 107/3 at tea on Day 1 of first Test against Australia

India reached to 107 for 3 at tea on the opening day of the first daynight Test against Australia here on ThursdayCaptain Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane were batting on 39 and 2 respectively at the breakBrief Scores India 107 for...

'We are not afraid': Wuhan residents say they hope WHO team finds virus origins

With investigators from the World Health Organization WHO set to visit China next year, residents of Wuhan are saying they want the team to come to the central city, hoping they could prove the virus did not originate there.An international...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020