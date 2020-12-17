Snatching accused dies of injuries

A man who was accused of mobile phone snatching and had allegedly jumped from the roof of a police station in a bid to escape succumbed to his injuries at a Jaipur hospital on Thursday, an official said. According to Bhatta Basti SHO Virendra Singh, 21-year-old Asif had allegedly snatched a mobile phone and was brought to the police station by some people on Friday last week

He said the duty officer was busy registering another FIR due to which he asked people to wait at the police station reception with the accused. In middle of this, Asif managed to reach the roof of the police station and jumped from it in a bid to escape and got injured, Singh said

He was admitted to a hospital where he died during treatment on Thursday morning, the SHO said.