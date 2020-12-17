Appointment orders given to 1,991 doctors in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government on Thursday issued appointment orders to 1,991 newly recruited doctors. State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said it is for the first time that doctors in such a big numbers have been appointed altogether in the state.

With the appointment of 1991 doctors, almost all vacant posts in rural areas have been filled, he said. Apart from them, the case of one doctor is pending in a court and verification of documents of eight doctors is under process.