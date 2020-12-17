Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. navy says China unreliable after meeting no-show; Beijing says U.S. twisting facts

"However, the United States insisted on pushing its unilateral agenda," arbitrarily shortening and changing the nature of the meeting and "even attempting to force China to participate in the meeting before the two sides reached an agreement on the topics", Liu said. The U.S. military said it has met regularly with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) since 1998 to conduct the MMCA dialogue.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:00 IST
U.S. navy says China unreliable after meeting no-show; Beijing says U.S. twisting facts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. military slammed China for failing to appear for virtual, senior-level meetings slated for this week, calling this "another example that China does not honor its agreements", but Beijing said the U.S. version of events distorted the facts. U.S.-Chinese ties have rapidly deteriorated this year over a range of issues, from Beijing's handling of the coronavirus, U.S. support for Taiwan, China's clampdown on Hong Kong and rows over Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei.

The United States has also long opposed China's expansive territorial claims in the South China Sea and sent warships regularly through the strategic waterway. Admiral Phil Davidson, head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said in a statement on Wednesday that China's no-show for the scheduled meetings "should serve as a reminder to all nations as they pursue agreements with China going forward".

China had been due to participate in Dec. 14-16 meetings related to the Military Maritime Consultative Agreement (MMCA) focused on maritime safety, the U.S. command said. China's navy rejected the criticism, saying responsibility for the failure of the meeting to go ahead "rests solely with the United States".

China provided the U.S. side with suggestions for the meeting on Nov. 18, Naval Colonel Liu Wensheng of the People's Liberation Army Navy said in a statement. "However, the United States insisted on pushing its unilateral agenda," arbitrarily shortening and changing the nature of the meeting and "even attempting to force China to participate in the meeting before the two sides reached an agreement on the topics", Liu said.

The U.S. military said it has met regularly with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) since 1998 to conduct the MMCA dialogue. The talks this year were scheduled to be held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "We remain committed to the MMCA and call on the PLA to hold the MMCA dialogue in a manner consistent with the MMCA Charter and purpose as an operational safety dialogue," Davidson said.

Liu said China attaches great importance to Sino-U.S maritime military security consultations and is willing and maintain dialogue on the meeting. The MMCA is partly designed to review any unsafe military incidents that have occurred between U.S. and PLA forces, including in the South China Sea.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sahasrabuddhe given fresh term as ICCR president

Indian Council for Cultural Relations president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has been reappointed to the position for another term of three years. Happy to share that the rashtrapatibhvn has reappointed me as President of ICCRDelhi for another three...

Brainly completes USD 80 mn funding round

Online learning platform Brainly on Thursday said it has concluded a funding round with a fresh influx of USD 80 million about Rs 588.6 crore, led by US-based Learn Capital. The series D round also saw participation from Prosus Ventures, Ge...

Science News Roundup: A dinosaur with 'hair' and 'ribbons' has scientists enthralled; New and rediscovered species found in pristine Andes of Bolivia and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Narrow hallways pose higher infection risk hospitalized COVID-19 patients often need readmissionThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavir...

Rugby-Six more former players join concussion lawsuit

Six more former rugby players on Thursday joined a class-action lawsuit against World Rugby, Englands Rugby Football Union RFU and the Welsh Rugby Union WRU which alleges a failure to protect them from the risks caused by concussions.Last w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020