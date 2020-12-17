Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU does not expect UK trade deal by Friday - sources

Two European Union diplomats and an official with the bloc said on Thursday they did not expect a new trade deal with Britain to come together by Friday, saying negotiators were still apart on the sensitive issue of fisheries.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:47 IST
EU does not expect UK trade deal by Friday - sources

Two European Union diplomats and an official with the bloc said on Thursday they did not expect a new trade deal with Britain to come together by Friday, saying negotiators were still apart on the sensitive issue of fisheries. A source with the European Parliament told Reuters separately that the bloc's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, told lawmakers earlier on Thursday that a deal "in the coming days is possible but difficult especially on fisheries".

AFP reported Barnier as saying a deal was possible by Friday. But EU diplomats, who spoke under condition of anonymity, said Barnier and his British counterpart, David Frost were honing in on fisheries in the most secretive, so-called tunnel talks.

They said that any agreement that could emerge would produce a "differentiated" system on fishing quotas, but did not expect that to happen by Friday.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yediyurappa unveils Bengaluru Mission 2022 to revamp city

Aimed at providing world class amenities and infrastructure and making it the best place to live, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday unveiled Bengaluru Mission 2022 to revamp the city in the next two years. After studying ...

Swiss court rejects Russian appeal against Olympic doping ban but halves its length

A Swiss court on Thursday upheld doping sanctions that will prevent Russian athletes from competing at major international events under the countrys flag, but halved the period of the ban to two from four years.The ruling will leave Russian...

Russia banned from using its name, flag at next 2 Olympics

Russia was banned Thursday from using its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years. The Court of Arbitration for Sports ruling also blocked Russia from bidding to host major sportin...

U'khand Police arrests 2 men from Tamil Nadu for cheating people of Rs 12 crore

Two men were arrested by Uttarakhand police from Tamil Nadu for allegedly cheating people of Rs 12 crore after telling them that they had won money through a lucky draw in a popular TV show. The arrests were made by a Special Task Force of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020