Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope sends envoy to Lukashenko after exiling of Belarusian archbishop

Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz, who had angered Lukashenko by defending the rights of anti-government protesters, was blocked from returning to Belarus at the border in August as he tried to come home from a ceremony in neighbouring Poland. The official Belarus news agency Belta reported Thursday's meeting between Lukashenko and Gugerotti and released a photo of the two men, but did not mention Kondrusiewicz's exile or tensions in the country.

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:07 IST
Pope sends envoy to Lukashenko after exiling of Belarusian archbishop
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A special envoy from Pope Francis met on Thursday with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the Vatican said, following tensions between the government and the Church over the exiling of the archbishop of Minsk.

The Vatican said in a statement Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, the Vatican's ambassador to Britain and former envoy to Belarus, had met Lukashenko to express the pope's "worry about the current situation in the country". Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz, who had angered Lukashenko by defending the rights of anti-government protesters, was blocked from returning to Belarus at the border in August as he tried to come home from a ceremony in neighbouring Poland.

The official Belarus news agency Belta reported Thursday's meeting between Lukashenko and Gugerotti and released a photo of the two men, but did not mention Kondrusiewicz's exile or tensions in the country. Lukashenko has been trying to strengthen his grip on power after mass protests and strikes following a disputed election on Aug. 9.

Vatican diplomats have been working for nearly five months to persuade Lukashenko to allow Kondrusiewicz to return but have so far been unsuccessful. The Vatican's foreign minister, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, made a mission to the country in September. A senior Vatican source said the Holy See was trying to get Kondrusiewicz back in time for Christmas.

Other churchmen have faced reprisals from the authorities since the contested polls. At least two Catholic priests have been detained for participating in protests. Belarusians overwhelmingly observe Orthodox Christianity, but the country has small Catholic minorities, observing the Roman rite common in Poland or the Eastern rite found in neighboring Ukraine.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Court keeps travel ban for pilots charged over Ghosn escape

A Turkish court hearing the case against four pilots, two flight attendants and a private airline official accused of smuggling former Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan to Lebanon via Istanbul, on Thursday rejected a reque...

Centre's welfare schemes reached every household without any discrimination: Jitendra Singh in J-K

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the Centres welfare schemes have reached every needy household without any discrimination or consideration of vote bank. Addressing a public meeting at Kaghote near here, he said the beneficiar...

We are open for business, come partner with J&K: LG to industry

Seeking investments for Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the union territory is open for business and urged the industry to partner with it. Sinha said his government wants to see industry, jobs, skilled w...

TATA's and SP Group trades charges against each other, SC reserves verdict

Shapoorji Pallonji SP Group on Thursday told the Supreme Court that removal of Cyrus Mistry as the chairman of Tata Sons in a board meeting held in October 2016 was akin to a blood sport and ambush and was in complete violation of principle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020