Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahead of polls, Assam CM directs officials to fill up govt vacancies on mission mode

Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal on Thursday directed officials to fill up all existing vacancies in the government departments on a mission mode. He also said that in view of the governments decision, all aspiring youths of the state would get rightful vocations in a very transparent and accountable manner.The chief ministers direction came months ahead of the state elections, which is likely in March-April next year.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:57 IST
Ahead of polls, Assam CM directs officials to fill up govt vacancies on mission mode

Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal on Thursday directed officials to fill up all existing vacancies in the government departments on a mission mode. The chief minister chaired a meeting to review the vacancies in different departments and directed Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua and other officials to take necessary steps for filling them up, an official statement said.

Sonowal also pointed out that in the interest of the public and to put in place an effective, responsive and transparent administration, the public delivery system of the state should be strengthened further, for which it was necessary to fill up the vacant sanctioned posts. He also said that in view of the government's decision, all aspiring youths of the state would get rightful vocations in a very transparent and accountable manner.

The chief minister's direction came months ahead of the state elections, which is likely in March-April next year. Sonowal further asked the chief secretary to expedite the public service delivery system across the state so that the people of all sections get benefits of schemes easily.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM may flag off Delhi Metro's driverless train soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may flag off the countrys first driverless metro train later this month in the national capital, official sources said on Thursday. The train will be flagged off on the Magenta Line Janakpuri West- Botanical Gar...

Kejriwal's nautanki of tearing up farm law copies a desperate attempt to cover AAP U-turn: Punjab minister

Terming the tearing up of the copies of the new farm laws at a special Delhi Assembly session by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal his latest nautanki theatrics, Punjab Cabinet Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Thursday said it was another desper...

Rugby-Player wellbeing will always be top priority, says World Rugby chief Beaumont

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont says player welfare is the number one priority at every level of the sport after a group of former players claimed negligence over head injuries suffered during their careers. A letter of claim from Ryland...

EU states to start COVID-19 vaccinations from Dec. 27

European Union states will start vaccinations against COVID-19 in 10 days as Europe tries to catch up with Britain and the United States after what some have criticised as a slow EU approval process for the shots. The Dec. 27 start date - c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020