Ahead of polls, Assam CM directs officials to fill up govt vacancies on mission mode

Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal on Thursday directed officials to fill up all existing vacancies in the government departments on a mission mode. The chief minister chaired a meeting to review the vacancies in different departments and directed Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua and other officials to take necessary steps for filling them up, an official statement said.

Sonowal also pointed out that in the interest of the public and to put in place an effective, responsive and transparent administration, the public delivery system of the state should be strengthened further, for which it was necessary to fill up the vacant sanctioned posts. He also said that in view of the government's decision, all aspiring youths of the state would get rightful vocations in a very transparent and accountable manner.

The chief minister's direction came months ahead of the state elections, which is likely in March-April next year. Sonowal further asked the chief secretary to expedite the public service delivery system across the state so that the people of all sections get benefits of schemes easily.