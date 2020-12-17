Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Australia condemn use of 'terrorist proxies' for cross-border terrorism

It said both sides underlined their commitment to coordinate and collaborate to counter terrorism in sync with the comprehensive strategic partnership established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison at their virtual summit in June.The two sides reviewed threats posed by UN-sanctioned terrorist entities and emphasised the need for concerted action against all terrorist networks, the statement said, adding that views were exchanged on proscription of terrorists and entities as a tool to combat terrorism.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 22:46 IST
India, Australia condemn use of 'terrorist proxies' for cross-border terrorism

In a veiled reference to Pakistan, India and Australia on Thursday condemned the use of ''terrorist proxies'' for cross-border terrorism, and called for concerted action against all terror networks. The issue figured prominently at a virtual meeting of the India-Australia joint working group on counter-terrorism. ''India and Australia strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and emphasised the need for strengthening international cooperation to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner. Both sides condemned the use of terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism,'' a joint statement issued after the meeting said. It said both sides underlined their commitment to coordinate and collaborate to counter terrorism in sync with the comprehensive strategic partnership established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison at their virtual summit in June.

''The two sides reviewed threats posed by UN-sanctioned terrorist entities and emphasised the need for concerted action against all terrorist networks,'' the statement said, adding that views were exchanged on proscription of terrorists and entities as a tool to combat terrorism. ''Australia reiterated its condemnation of terrorist attacks in India, including 26/11 Mumbai, Pathankot and Pulwama and reiterated its support for the people and the government of India in the fight against terrorism,'' it said.

The two sides underlined the urgent need for all countries to take immediate, sustained, verifiable and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under their control is used for terrorist attacks and to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of such attacks, the statement said. Both sides also exchanged views on various areas of cooperation in the sphere of counter-terrorism including confronting radicalisation and violent extremism, combating financing of terrorism and ways to enhance information sharing.

They also discussed counter-terror cooperation in multilateral forums such as the United Nations, G20, Global Counterterrorism Forum, ASEAN Regional Forum and Financial Action Task Force. The Indian side was led by Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary for Counter Terrorism in the Ministry of External Affairs while the Australian delegation was headed by Tony Sheehan, Deputy Secretary of International Security, Humanitarian and Consular Group in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi offers condolences to Sharif on his mother's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a personal letter to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif last month, extending heartfelt condolences to Pakistans former premier over his mothers death, recalling that her simplicity and warmth were indeed very tou...

Google hit with third antitrust lawsuit as more than 30 U.S. states sue

A group of U.S. state attorneys general including Colorado and 34 other states filed an antitrust complaint against Alphabet Incs Google on Thursday, marking the third lawsuit against the online search and advertising company this fall. The...

WRAPUP 3-COVID-19 restrictions push U.S. weekly jobless claims to three-month high

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week as a relentless wave of new COVID-19 infections hobbled business operations, offering more evidence that the economys recovery from the pandem...

HC asks SIT to submit further progress report in girl murder case

The Orissa High Court Thursday asked the special investigation team to submit the progress report on the probe relating to the kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old girl in Nayagarh. The court said the status report does not reveal any s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020