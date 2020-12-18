Left Menu
Switzerland and Britain to sign memorandum of understanding on migration

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 18-12-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 15:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@CBP)

The Swiss government on Friday approved a memorandum of understanding with Britain to strengthen the two country's cooperation on migration as Britain quits the European union, it said.

"Although not legally binding, the MoU underlines the close cooperation between the two countries in the field of migration and serves as a basis for future mutual support," the government said in a statement. "It forms part of the Swiss government's Mind the Gap strategy, which is designed to preserve continuity in Swiss-UK relations beyond Brexit."

