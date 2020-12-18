Left Menu
Maha: Attempt to murder accused on the run since Feb held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 17:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A man wanted since February 2 forallegedly trying to kill a person in Bhandup in neighbouringMumbai was arrested by a Thane police team, an official saidon Friday

Four people had attacked a man with knives after hewent to resolve a dispute, and of them, three were held byMumbai police but one Tousif Inamdar was on the run, saidThane Crime Branch Unit I senior inspector Nitin Thakre

''We arrested Inamdar from Talaopali area on Thursdayafter a tip-off. He has been handed over to Bhandup police forfurther action,'' Thakre added.

