Swiss drop Austrian, Italian regions from quarantine list

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:26 IST
Swiss health authorities dropped regions of neighbouring Italy and Austria from its latest list https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/empfehlungen-fuer-reisende/quarantaene-einreisende.html of coronavirus hot spots from which travellers must enter a 10-day quarantine and added Sweden and the German state of Saxony.

The new list announced on Friday takes effect from Dec. 28.

The Austrian provinces of Carinthia, Salzburg, Styria and Upper Austria and Italy's Emilia Romagna region no longer appear, nor do Hungary, North Macedonia, Poland or Portugal.

