Protesters in Indonesia demand release of firebrand cleric

Supporters of a detained firebrand cleric marched in Indonesia's capital on Friday to demand his release and justice for six followers who were killed by police. Rizieq Shihab, leader of the Islam Defenders Front, turned himself in to authorities last Saturday, a day after police warned they would arrest him after he ignored several summonses.

He was accused of inciting people to breach pandemic restrictions by holding events attended by thousands of supporters to commemorate Prophet Muhammad's birthday and the wedding of his daughter last month. The gatherings took place less than a week after his return from three years of exile in Saudi Arabia.

Police said Shihab could face up to six years in prison if found guilty of inciting people to violate health regulations and of obstructing law enforcement. About 200 protesters organised by a conservative Muslim alliance, including Islam Defenders Front members, halted traffic along the way to the state palace in downtown Jakarta as they chanted “God is Great” and “We want justice.” They waved black and white flags bearing the Islamic declaration of faith and carried banners and placards slamming authorities over the arrest of their leader and the killing of the six followers.