3 youths held for waving pistol in UP's Bulandshahr

Three men were arrested here on Friday after a video went viral of some youths apparently waving a pistol while riding a motorcycle, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said a video went viral on social media in which two youths are sitting on three motorcycles.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 18-12-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 22:40 IST
Three men were arrested here on Friday after a video went viral of some youths apparently waving a pistol while riding a motorcycle, police said. One of the youths in the video -- Golu alias Lalit Chaudhry -- is said to be a soldier in the Army and is on leave from service.

The youths were arrested with two revolvers, cartridges and a motorcycle recovered from them. It is not yet known if the revolvers belonged to the soldier or others.

The arrested men were identified as Sandeep, Sachin and Akash, all residents of Janipur in Shikarpur police station area. Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said a video went viral on social media in which two youths are sitting on three motorcycles. One youth sitting at the back of a motorcycle is seen waving a pistol in his hands.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

