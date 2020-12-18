Federalism at stake again, says CM Baghel on transfer of West Bengal IPS officers by Centre

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday hit out at the central government for transferring Indian Police Service officers ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021. While replying on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's tweet, Baghel said, "Federalism is at stake yet again. The BJP government at the centre has encroached the state's area of administration and transferred officers. And that too before elections."

"Centre's interference is highly objectionable and condemnable," furious Baghel added. The centre on December 17 asked three Indian Police Service officers from Bengal to report for central deputation with immediate effect, overriding the state government's objections that they could not be spared.

Mamata Banerjee had tweeted that, "The government's order of central deputation for the three serving IPS officers of West Bengal despite the state's objection is a colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954." "We wouldn't allow this brazen attempt by the centre to control the state machinery by proxy! West Bengal is not going to cow down in front of expansionist and undemocratic forces," she added.

The three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were asked to report for central deputation a day after an attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy near Kolkata last week. The developments took place ahead of Assembly polls in the state in mid-2021. (ANI)