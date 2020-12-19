Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. charges China-based Zoom executive with disrupting Tiananmen crackdown commemorations

Xinjiang Jin, 39, faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of conspiring since January 2019 to use his company's systems to censor speech, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Zoom was not named in court papers, but its identity was confirmed by a person close to the matter.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 00:00 IST
U.S. charges China-based Zoom executive with disrupting Tiananmen crackdown commemorations
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

U.S. prosecutors on Friday charged a China-based executive at Zoom Video Communications Inc with disrupting video meetings commemorating the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown at the request of the Chinese government. Xinjiang Jin, 39, faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of conspiring since January 2019 to use his company's systems to censor speech, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Zoom was not named in court papers, but its identity was confirmed by a person close to the matter. Papers filed in federal court in Brooklyn said Jin's employer is based in San Jose, California, where Zoom is headquartered. Prosecutors said Jin, a software engineer and his employer's main liaison with Chinese law enforcement and intelligence, helped terminate at least four video meetings in May and June, including some involving dissidents who survived the June 4, 1989, student protests.

Jin allegedly fabricated violations of Zoom's terms of service to justify his actions to his superiors. Prosecutors also said his accomplices created fake email accounts and Zoom accounts, including in dissidents' names, to suggest meeting hosts and participants supported terrorism, violence and child pornography.

The complaint cited many communications by Jin, including whether an account hosting a meeting with a dissident he called "a lead of such illegal political activities" could be suspended for 24 hours "to prevent subsequent huge influence on us?" A spokesman for Zoom said it is reviewing the complaint. Jin is not in U.S. custody. A lawyer for Jin could not be located. "Jin willingly committed crimes, and sought to mislead others at the company, to help (Chinese) authorities censor and punish U.S. users' core political speech merely for exercising their rights to free expression," Acting U.S. Attorney Seth DuCharme in Brooklyn said in a statement.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

States making bold new legal claims in 2 Google lawsuits

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU says hours left for a Brexit deal, UK says 'see sense'

The European Union said on Friday there were just hours left to strike a Brexit trade deal while Britain called on the bloc to see sense as the two sides race to prevent a turbulent finale to the Brexit crisis at the end of the month. Both ...

U.S. adds Chinese drone company DJI to economic blacklist

Chinas SZ DJI Technology Co, the worlds largest drone maker, on Friday was added to the U.S. governments economic blacklist along with dozens of other Chinese companies. Reuters reported earlier that dozens of Chinese companies were being a...

Sony outlaws Cyberpunk from PlayStation Store after bug backlash

Sony pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store only a week after its debut amid complaints of glitches in the video game created by Polands CD Projekt. The role-playing game, billed as an open-world, action-adventure story set in ......

U.S. issues fresh Venezuela-related sanctions over alleged fraudulent elections

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on two people and a company it says played a role in fraudulent elections in Venezuela, keeping up pressure on socialist President Nicolas Maduro even as U.S. President Donald Trumps term nears ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020