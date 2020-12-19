Gujarat: NIA files chargesheet against seven, including six Pak nationals in drug case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against seven accused, including six Pakistani nationals, in the case related to the seizure of narcotics in Gujarat. The case pertains to the seizure of 237 kilograms of narcotics, from Pakistani vessel Al-Madina, near Jakhau Port in Kutch in May 2019.

"Yesterday (18/12/2020), NIA filed a charge sheet against 06 Pakistani and 01 Indian arrested accused persons before NIA Special Court, Ahmedabad, Gujarat in RC-24/2020/NIA/DLI (Seizure of 237 Kgs Narcotics Drugs)," the NAI said in a release. The agency said that cases have been filed under section 120B, 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 17 & 18 of the Unlawful Activities of Prevention Act, and several sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.

"Investigation in the case has revealed that the arrested accused persons had conspired and attempted to bring total 330 Kg of narcotics drugs into Gujarat, who were eventually intercepted by Indian Coast Guards on 21/05/2019 and resulted in the recovery of toady 237 Kgs of narcotics, several incriminating articles, and Pakistani Currency Notes," the agency said. A further investigation, against nine absconding Pakistani accused persons, is underway. (ANI)