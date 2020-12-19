NE monsoon rains filled up major tanks in Puducherry: Bedi

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Saturday said the North-East monsoon has brought copious rains and all major tanks in the Union Territory are full. Appreciating the work of the Public Works Department (PWD) in desilting the irrigation channels and drains, the former IPS officer told reporters that reservoirs have reached full capacity.

She said the groundwater-level has also witnessed a rise by 20 feet. ''Eighty-four main tanks have seen an unprecedented rise in water-level. It is a rarity and the work done by PWD is laudable,'' she said.

Bedi asked industries, institutions and the public at large to be judicious in using the water and ensure that Puducherry continues to remain water-rich.