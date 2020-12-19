Left Menu
Development News Edition

CJI for stern action against people indulging in illegal wildlife trade

The Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on Saturday said people involved in illegal wildlife trade are also indulging in other unlawful activities like drug and gun trade, and suggested engaging agencies like CBI and ED to stop them.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-12-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 21:09 IST
CJI for stern action against people indulging in illegal wildlife trade

The Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on Saturday said people involved in illegal wildlife trade are also indulging in other unlawful activities like drug and gun trade, and suggested engaging agencies like CBI and ED to stop them. At a function organised by the Judicial Academy, Assam and WWF here, the Chief Justice of Supreme Court said keeping the law is important to protect wildlife from illegal trade.

''People who are in the trade of wildlife are also into illegal trade of other items like narcotic drugs, guns and other unlawful international trade. ''It's extremely dangerous to know that the money from wildlife trade runs into other trade. I suggest that premier agencies like CBI and ED get involved in this,'' he said.

The nature lives in a self sustaining system and that is why it needs to be preserved, he said. Bobde, however, expressed apprehension over putting entire blame of damage to the nature on human being and cited examples of dinosaur and other species who got extinct when there was no presence of mankind.

''But still, we should take the blame for their extinction directly or indirectly. There are beautiful forests in the country to be preserved,'' he added. Bobde said animals played an important role in the civilisation after their domestication and the history of civilisation is a history of relation between mankind and animals.

''Mechanisation has weakened this association with animals. The reduction of dependence on animals has led to ignorance for their protection. ''We should and must restrict the use of scientific invention to protect the nature,'' he added.

The CJI favoured complete restriction on usage of guns in the country by strict implementation of licence policy. ''I read that 350 new species were discovered in India and 22 of them have gone extinct. It's disturbing.

''We hope that those who put down the nature indiscriminately will be put down someday,'' Bobde said. Speaking on the occasion, Supreme Court Judge Hrishikesh Roy said there is a shortage of manpower in forest for their protection and preservation.

''Forest camps where guards stay have very rudimentary facilities. Unless we bring the communities around, we won't get the success,'' he added..

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagpur cop hangs self, names 3 colleagues in suicide note

A constable attached to ShantiNagar police station in Nagpur allegedly hanged himself at hishome on Saturday and a note recovered from the room statedthat he was being harassed by some colleagues over duty hours,an official saidA probe has ...

ICMS launched by Delhi Police to fast track processing of complaints

In order to enhance the public grievance redressal system, the Delhi Police has launched an Integrated Complaint Management System with focus on fast tracking the processing of complaints and information flow to citizens. The Delhi Police s...

MoU with SIDBI to boost MSME sector in Assam

The industries and commerce department of Assam Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with Small Industries Development Bank of India SIDBI to boost the MSME sector in the state. According to the MoU, a project management unit P...

Thousands protest in Sudan in call for faster reform

Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets of the capital Khartoum and its twin city Omdurman on Saturday, demanding an acceleration of reforms on the second anniversary of the start of an uprising that ousted Omar al-Bashir. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020