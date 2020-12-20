Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madhya Pradesh has become a storehouse of grain: CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Sunday said at an event at Jamuniya village in Raisen district that the state has become a storehouse of grain, leaving Punjab behind.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 20-12-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 16:05 IST
Madhya Pradesh has become a storehouse of grain: CM Chouhan
Shivraj Singh Chauhan (Filephoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Sunday said at an event at Jamuniya village in Raisen district that the state has become a storehouse of grain, leaving Punjab behind. "Our government is committed to using every drop of Narmada water. Madhya Pradesh today is a storehouse of grain. We bought one crore 29 lakh metric tonnes of wheat from farmers on minimum support price (MSP) and became number one leaving Punjab behind," Chauhan said.

The Chief Minister launched the state of the art construction services of Welspun Group in the state. "Thousands of people will get direct and indirect employment opportunities in this industry. The Welspun Group is one of the fastest-growing industrial conglomerates in India. The government has made tireless efforts for industrial investment in the state, which is increasing employment opportunities in the state," he said.

"Madhya Pradesh has jumped three places in the last year in the ease of doing business ranking in the list released by the government of India and World Bank," he added. The Chief Minister said that our state is the heartland of the country, which borders the developed states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh.

He said state government made several efforts to reduce the ill effects of lockdown. He said all the necessary resources are available for industries in the state. "We are trying to convert the crisis in the Corona era into an opportunity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a self-reliant India. We have started the work by releasing the roadmap for self-reliant Madhya Pradesh," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese carrier group sails through Taiwan Strait, Taiwan says

A Chinese aircraft carrier group led by the countrys latest carrier the Shandong sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Sunday, Taiwans Defence Ministry said, adding that the islands navy and air force were sent to monitor the situat...

Some improvement in minimum temp in Kashmir, 'Chillai-Kalan' to begin from Monday

There was some improvement in the minimum temperature across Kashmir on Sunday but the valley continued to experience sub-zero nights, even as the 40-day harshest winter period - Chillai-Kalan - starts from Monday, MeT officials said. The n...

Sports Ministry approves inclusion of four indigenous games

The Sports Ministry has approved the inclusion of four indigenous sports, including Gatka and Kalaripayattu, in the Khelo India Youth Games 2021, scheduled to take place in Haryana. The other two games included are Thang-Ta and Mallakhamba....

Hill station more enchanting than Davos being planned near Zojila: Gadkari

A hill station, more enchanting than the world-famous Davos in Switzerland, is being planned in the picturesque landscape between the 18-km stretch of Zojila tunnel in Ladakh and Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu Kashmir, Union minister Nitin Gadkari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020