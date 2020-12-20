Thane: Sex racket busted, 4 women rescued, 1 man arrested

Four women were rescued and oneperson arrested after a sex racket was busted in Kalyan areaof Thane district, police said on Sunday

A raid was conducted in Kolshewadi on Saturday eveningafter a tip off and one Mohan Barman (33) was arrested forforcing the four women, all in their 20s, into the racket,said police PRO Suvarna Adsule

A case has been registered under IPC and ImmoralTraffic (Prevention) Act, the official added.