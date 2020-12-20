Transfer of IPS officers: Mamata Banerjee thanks leaders for showing solidarity with Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday extended her gratitude to leaders for "showing solidarity to the people of Bengal and reaffirming their commitment to federalism" over the central government asking for transferring Indian Police Service officers, days after the attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy. In a tweet, she thanked Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition MK Stalin for showing solidarity.

"Centre is brazenly interfering with State Govt functioning by transferring police officers. My gratitude to @bhupeshbaghel @ArvindKejriwal @capt_amarinder @ashokgehlot51 & @mkstalinfor showing solidarity to people of Bengal and reaffirming their commitment to federalism. Thank you!" she tweeted. Earlier, these leaders had criticised the central government for asking for the transferring of Indian Police Service officers. They termed this move as against the rule of federalism.

The centre on December 17 asked three Indian Police Service officers from Bengal to report for central deputation with immediate effect, overriding the state government's objections that they could not be spared. The three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were asked to report for central deputation a day after an attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy near Kolkata earlier this month.

The developments took place ahead of Assembly polls in the state in mid-2021. (ANI)