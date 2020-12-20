Two held for gang-raping woman in UP

Two men were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 40-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, police said on Sunday. The arrests were made on Saturday, they said.

Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said the police received information on Saturday that two men had raped the woman and threatened to kill her on December 13. After this, the two accused were arrested, he said.

The woman has been sent for a medical examination, Arya said..