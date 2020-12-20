Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP emerged as leading state in investment promotion: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh has scored 97 per cent in the field of investment promotion, Chouhan said.He said that the state scored 100 per cent in the criteria of inviting investors, bringing investment to Madhya Pradesh, providing facilities to investors after establishing enterprises, infrastructure development and website.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-12-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 19:19 IST
MP emerged as leading state in investment promotion: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a leading state in investment promotion as per a survey conducted by 'Invest India' and the Centre's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. ''It is a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh that the state has emerged as a leading state in India in the field of investment promotion,'' he said in an official statement on Sunday.

Chouhan congratulated Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) and all concerned on the achievement and said, ''This is an important step in the direction of self-reliant Madhya Pradesh.'' MPIDC has emerged as a leading investment promotion agency across India in the survey conducted by 'Invest India' and DPIIT. Madhya Pradesh has scored 97 per cent in the field of investment promotion, Chouhan said.

He said that the state scored 100 per cent in the criteria of inviting investors, bringing investment to Madhya Pradesh, providing facilities to investors after establishing enterprises, infrastructure development and website. The state has created a favourable environment for investment in Madhya Pradesh by making necessary changes and reforms in our industrial policy and labour laws, he said.

''Our aim is to bring maximum investment in Madhya Pradesh and provide maximum employment opportunities to the people here,'' he said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: CRPF jawan found hanging from tree in native village

A CRPF soldier was found hanging from a tree in a suspected case of suicide in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district on Sunday, police said. The soldier identified as Rajive had come on leave to his native village in Issopur Teel village for three...

Our investment plans in India on track, Indian economy has strength to bounce back: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, the worlds largest oil exporter, on Sunday said its investment plans in India are on track, noting that the Indian economy has the strength to recover from the adverse impact of the coronavirus crisis. In February last year, S...

J-K record 67.60% polling for panch, 47.56% for sarpanch bypolls

An estimated 67.60 per cent and 47.56 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the final phase of panch and sarpanch bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir, respectively, the state election commissioner said on Sunday. The 8th phase of panchayat by-pol...

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rises to 2,35,299 with 1,010 new cases; death toll goes up by seven to 4,234: Health department.

Gujarats COVID-19 tally rises to 2,35,299 with 1,010 new cases death toll goes up by seven to 4,234 Health department....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020