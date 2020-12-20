T'gana Governor lauds 'Infinity Ride 2020' by para-cyclists as inspirational

Hyderabad, Dec 20 (PTI): Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday appreciated the para-cyclists who are undertaking the 'Infinity Ride 2020' from Kashmir to Kanyakumari as inspirational. ''I am amazed at the spirit of enthusiasm and bravery being shown by the para-cyclists against all odds in embarking on Infinity Ride 2020 from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. This is truly inspirational,'' she said, according to a release from the Raj Bhavan.

The ride, a brainchild of the Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF) and supported by Border Security Force (BSF), took off from Nishant Bagh, Srinagar on November 19 and arrived in Hyderabad and from here it will proceed to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. The Governor speaking at the flagging off ceremony for the ride here, described the physically challenged as not only specially-abled but as the superbly-abled people who are challenging the boundaries set by society.

She appreciated the objective of 'Infinity Ride 2020' that aims to raise awareness and scout para talent from across the country and empower them through para-sports. The Governor further said that para-sports events inculcate the spirit of competition, team work, and sense of purpose among the challenged people and help them overcome their limitations and achieve more.

Telangana Government Advisor SK Joshi, actresses Lakshmi Manchu and Regina Cassandra were among those who spoke at the event, the release added.