CRPF jawan injured in grenade attack in J-K's Anantnag

CRPF jawan injured in grenade attack in J-K's AnantnagPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-12-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 19:57 IST
Militants hurled a grenade on a security forces' party in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, injuring a jawan, police said
The militants hurled the grenade on a team of CRPF personnel at Achabal area in the district around 6.50 pm, a police official said
A CRPF jawan was injured in the blast, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.
