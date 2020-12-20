Woman, father drown in Matatila Dam in UP

A woman and her father drowned in Matatila Dam here while trying to save her five-year-old daughter who had ventured into deep waters while playing on Sunday, police said. The deceased were identified as Nazia (32) and Hasan (62), they said.

The girl was drowning after she ventured into deep water in Sita Kund in Matatila Dam under Talbehat police station area. Nazia and Hasan jumped into the water to save her, Additional Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Singh said. While locals were able to rescue the girl, they could not save Nazia and her father, he said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, Singh said..