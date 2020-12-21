Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIL in SC to establish Special Anti-Corruption Courts in every district

The PIL filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay has also sought directions to high courts to take appropriate steps to decide cases related economic offences.The petition has made the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Law and Justice, and various states and Union territories parties in the case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 11:17 IST
PIL in SC to establish Special Anti-Corruption Courts in every district
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A PIL seeking to establish special anti-corruption courts in every district to decide cases related to various economic offences like money laundering and tax evasion within one year has been filed in the Supreme Court. The PIL filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay has also sought directions to high courts to take appropriate steps to decide cases related economic offences.

The petition has made the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Law and Justice, and various states and Union territories parties in the case. The PIL, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, contended that due to long pendency and ineffective anti-corruption laws, India has never been ranked among the top 50 in the Corruption Perception Index. The Centre and state governments have also not taken appropriate steps in this regard, the petition said.

None of the welfare schemes and government departments are corruption-free, it said. ''Due to long pendency and ineffective anti-corruption laws, even after 73 years of independence and 70 years after becoming a socialist secular democratic republic, none of our districts are free from cases related to black money, benami property, disproportionate assets, bribery, money laundering, tax evasion and similar other economic offences,'' the petition said.

India's anti-corruption laws are very weak and ineffective and fail to control corruption, and even the Benami Transactions Act, passed in 1988, is gathering dust without action, it said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Train derails after hitting jumbo in Odisha's Sambalpur dist

A passenger train mowed down an elephant in Odishas Sambalpur district early on Monday, following which the front trolley of its engine derailed, a railway official said. None on-board the train was hurt, he said.According to the East Coast...

Makers unveil new poster of 'KGF: Chapter 2,' teaser to follow on Jan 8

Marking the second release anniversary of action-drama KGF Chapter 1, filmmaker Prashanth Neel on Monday released a new poster of KGF Chapter 2. Neel took to Twitter to share the new poster featuring the franchise lead Yash and also shared ...

Honor V40 design revealed; sports dual punch-hole display, circular camera module

Honor is gearing up to launch the V40 series, the successor to the V30 series, in China very soon. The series is said to have four models- Honor V40, V40 Pro, V40Pro and a special edition.Now, a fresh leak has revealed the design of the upc...

No significant impact on company, says Wistron on iPhone manufacturing plant violence in Karnataka

Taiwanese contract manufacturer for Apple Inc., Wistron Corp. has said that the recent violence at its facility in Karnataka will not cause significant impact to the company. Workers at the Wistrons iPhone manufacturing plant at Narsapura i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020